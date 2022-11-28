SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Monday was Cyber Monday, which means people across the country took to the Internet to get a head start on holiday shopping. But once those packages arrive, you’ll want to make sure they get into your hands safely.

That means avoiding “porch pirates.” Porch pirates are people who swipe packages left on the doorsteps of their rightful owners.

To combat this, the Sunnyvale Police Department announced that it will implement its burglary suppression detail. But the department also shared some things you can do to avoid your packages getting stolen:

Schedule packages to arrive when you’re home

Have your packages delivered to a location where someone can receive them in-person. A neighbor or relative who is usually home, for example, or your workplace if your employer allows it.

Use an Amazon Locker. To find a location near you visit https://amzn.to/2Txbw6b.

Encourage your neighbors to watch for deliveries and agree to secure each other’s packages. This includes being watchful for any strangers who are going onto porches for no apparent reason, or following delivery trucks.

Ask the shipper to hold your package at their facility. Most offer this service.

Track deliveries online. Many offer a text notification to your cell phone when a package has been delivered.

Request a signature confirmation of delivery.

Insure valuable items.

Provide delivery instructions. If packages will be left while you are not home, try to have them left out of sight from the street.

Anyone who has been targeted by porch pirates should contact their local police department.