9-year-old boy found safe in San Francisco

by: KRON4 Staff

UPDATE: The boy had been located, according to police. 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. 

Justin Bane, from Colorado, was last seen at 1:52 p.m. at Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut, police said. 

He was heading eastbound on a bicycle from Crissy Field to Marina Green, police said. 

Bane is wearing an orange hoodie and blue/black shorts.

He was riding a blue bicycle and was not wearing a helmet. 

If you see him or have any details, call Park Dispatch at 415-561-5505. 

