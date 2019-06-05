9-year-old boy found safe in San Francisco

UPDATE: The boy had been located, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.
Justin Bane, from Colorado, was last seen at 1:52 p.m. at Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut, police said.
He was heading eastbound on a bicycle from Crissy Field to Marina Green, police said.
Bane is wearing an orange hoodie and blue/black shorts.
He was riding a blue bicycle and was not wearing a helmet.
If you see him or have any details, call Park Dispatch at 415-561-5505.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION