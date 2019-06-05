9-year-old boy found safe in San Francisco Video

UPDATE: The boy had been located, according to police.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Bane, from Colorado, was last seen at 1:52 p.m. at Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut, police said.

He was heading eastbound on a bicycle from Crissy Field to Marina Green, police said.

Bane is wearing an orange hoodie and blue/black shorts.

He was riding a blue bicycle and was not wearing a helmet.

If you see him or have any details, call Park Dispatch at 415-561-5505.

