MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 9-year-old Mountain View boy died after drowning in an apartment complex pool on Wednesday afternoon. He was found unresponsive and was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Mountain View Police Department said.

The police department received a call at about 4:00 p.m. about the boy being found in a pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. While officers were on the way, dispatchers gave CPR instructions to the caller. MVPD later took over life-saving efforts but were unable to save the boy.

The circumstances that led to the boy’s death are still unknown. MVPD detectives are investigating the incident.

“I am devastated about this case,” said Police Chief Chris Hsiung. “We are all thinking about the family tonight.”