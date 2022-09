Image of Elvia Escobedo from the Gilroy Police Department

UPDATE: The girl has been found.

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-year-old girl from Gilroy was reported missing on Monday by the Gilroy Police Department.

Police said Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot Elementary School Monday at 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 475 Old Gilroy Street.

GPD said Escobedo was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts, black Nike shoes and a black backpack with mushrooms on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gilroy police at 408-846-0350.