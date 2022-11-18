EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday.

Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Dupree Gant, 39 (image courtesy of El Cerrito Police Department)

Police say Gant failed to return Royale to her biological mother after a visitation. Royale is considered at-risk due to her age.

Anyone with information regarding Royale’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact ECPD at 510-237-3233.