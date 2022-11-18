EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday.
Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Police say Gant failed to return Royale to her biological mother after a visitation. Royale is considered at-risk due to her age.
KRON On is streaming news live now
Anyone with information regarding Royale’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact ECPD at 510-237-3233.