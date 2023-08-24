(KRON) — Today marks 9 years since a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Napa. The earthquake hit at 3:20 a.m. back in 2014, just a few miles from American Canyon.

The earthquake was felt widely throughout the Bay Area. Police, fire departments and radio stations immediately began receiving calls following the quake.

One person died and at least 208 people were injured. In Solano County, at least 50 people were injured.

Buildings and infrastructure were heavily damaged as fires began throughout Napa County. The earthquake caused more than $400 million in damages and was the largest to hit the Bay Area since the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989.