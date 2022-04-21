SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — On the Peninsula, there was a COVID-19 outbreak among high school students following a prom. That’s forcing school officials to re-think their plans for upcoming dances.

Nearly 600 students from San Mateo High School attended the prom at the Asian Art Museum on April 9. As of Thursday, 90 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are missing students this week that have COVID,” said student Jayden Nguyen.

Nguyen attended the prom, and he recently tested negative. He says masks were recommended but not required by SF Health Guidelines.

“Even the administrators were not wearing masks,” Nguyen said.

Now, some students and parents are calling on the school district to implement some COVID prevention measures ahead of other school dances.

“I think they need to control more, more restrictions, young kids think nothing will happen to them, they think they are indestructible,” said parent Sandra Cano.

“I think they should have tested before, and test before school,” student Alison Arroyo said.

“The district cares deeply about the health and safety of members of our community and creating opportunities for students to enjoy and benefit from student activities such as performing arts, athletics, and senior rites of passage. We have been and will continue to be driven by these values.” San Mateo Union High School Superintendent Kevin Skelly, ph.D.

This Saturday, Hillsdale High School, which is also in the San Mateo Union High School District, will hold its prom at the SF Design Center Galleria.

This time, the district says masks will be required for all attendees when indoors. Additionally, the school will require covid testing prior to the event.

There will also be free testing at the school Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Depending on how this coming weekend’s prom goes, a district spokesperson says they will consider additional steps if COVID strikes again.