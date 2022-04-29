BERKELEY (KRON) – There’s not just an uptick, but an explosion in COVID-19 cases within the Berkeley Unified School District.

Two weeks ago, 29 cases were reported. Last week, it jumped to 91 cases, which is more than 3 times as large.

Berkeley Unified said it is also seeing more cases among its sports teams and points to many factors, including the loosening of mask restrictions.

The district is reminding parents to keep their kids home if they have COVID symptoms and stay up to date with vaccination requirements.

The district plans to pass out more COVID home tests, and is giving them out today while supplies last.

It also hopes to get 10,000 more in the near future.