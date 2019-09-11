91-year-old suspect charged with killing stepdaughter in San Jose dies in custody

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The 91-year-old man who was arrested last September for the murder of his stepdaughter has died while in custody, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities arrested Anthony Aiello for the death of 67-year-old Karen Navarra after investigators determined that her death was staged as a suicide.

An autopsy, security video, blood, DNA, in addition to the approximate time of death on Navarra’s Fitbit, helped officials come to this conclusion.

Due to protocol when a defendant dies while awaiting the final outcome of a criminal case, the DA says Aiello’s case will be dropped.

“The case is over, but our thoughts remain with ms. Navarra,” Chief Trial Deputy Angela Bernhard said.

On Sept. 13, 2018, when Navarra didn’t show up for work, her co-worker went to check up on her at home.

Officials say Navarra was found dead with a knife in her hand, making it seem as if it was a suicide.

However, Navarra died from a head injury caused by a heavy weapon, evidence showed.

The DA’s office says Aiello was indicted by a Grand Jury on Aug. 7.