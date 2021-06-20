94-year-old woman back home after being stabbed multiple times in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 94-year-old woman that was stabbed multiple times as she walked near her Lower Nob Hill home is back home Sunday night.

The attack happened on Wednesday morning.

KRON4’s Amanda Hari spoke to her niece Sunday afternoon.

The 94-year-old came home from the hospital on Saturday. Her niece said she was in very high spirits.

But on Sunday, she’s feeling her injuries a little bit more but they’re hopeful it’s just part of the healing process.

“She was surprisingly peppy and energetic, happy to be home. I think the weather was nice and she was feeling good with lots of attention and phone calls. Today on the other hand she seemed a lot weaker.”

Ahn Taylor, better known as Peng is back home after spending several days at the hospital.

Wednesday morning, the 94-year-old was stabbed multiple times near her Lower Nob Hill home. Citizen video shows moments after the attack that may have changed the rest of her life.

“She was autonomous before, taking care of herself, cooking and yesterday and today she’s working with one hand and she’s weak.”

Peng is receiving around the clock care — a caretaker comes at night and her niece viva Taylor has been stopping by during the day.

“I arrived maybe a half hour after she left and I found her trying to spread butter on toast.”

Her niece says she wonders what her quality of life is going to be like after this.

“She was a chef, she had her own restaurant. she loves to cook, well she loves to eat but she’s not eating very much.”

Friday, the man arrested for the attack, 35-year-old Daniel Cauich, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, battery and elder abuse.

At the time of the attack, Cauich was was on an ankle monitor and facing burglary charges in an unrelated incident.

He is being held without bail and is due back in court on June 22.

But right now, the Taylors are taking things one day at a time.

“I don’t know at almost 95 in a month how much she can heal.”

Peng’s niece says she wants to thank the community. She says they’ve felt an outpouring of support and that has made this very difficult situation a little but easier.