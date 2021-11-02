97% of San Francisco police officers report full vaccination

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than 97% of San Francisco police officers have reported being fully vaccinated following the deadline for city employees to be vaccinated under the ‘Safer Return Together’ policy.

The police department reported that this percentage surpassed the citywide rate of 76%.

Sworn Officers 2,036 sworn officers reported full vaccination, which is 97.4% 41 sworn officers reported being unvaccinated 13 sworn officers reported partial vaccination

Nonsworn or Civilian 711 nonsworn members reported full vaccination, which is 97.8% 10 nonsworn members reported being unvaccinated 4 nonsworn members reported partial vaccination 2 nonsworn members have not reported anything

All SFPD 2,747 sworn and nonsworn members reported full vaccination, which is 97.5%



The department says that the employees who are unvaccinated have been “placed on leave pending proceedings to release them from their employment.”

Police Chief William Scott announced a redeployment plan on Sept. 29, “to assure that we continue to fulfill our core functions of patrol, investigations and public safety.”