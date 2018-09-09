9th annual Oakland Pride Parade and Festival happening Sunday
OAKLAND (KRON) - Happening today is the 9th annual Oakland Pride Parade.
The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall on Broadway and 14th Street.
It ends at 20th Street, and that's where the Oakland Pride Festival will open at 11 a.m.
There is a $10 entrance fee to the festival, but the parade is free.
Expect there to be lots of food, drinks, and live entertainment.
