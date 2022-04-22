SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man wanted for his role in a series of armed burglaries in the city has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, officials announced Friday.

For more than a year, law enforcement has been searching for Jamariea Newt in connection to several burglaries in San Francisco’s Taraval and Ingleside Districts in 2020. SFPD said investigators developed information that Newt had fled California before police served search and arrest warrants for the burglaries.

Police believe Newt got on a plane and fled to Atlanta. Since his flight from California, investigators from SFPD’s Community Violence Response Team (CVRT) worked alongside the San Francisco FBI Safe Street Task Force to locate Newt.

On April 2022, a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant was issued for Newt’s arrest. On Thursday, the Atlanta FBI Safe Street Task Force and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office served arrest and search warrants related to Newt in Atlanta, where he was taken into custody along with three other individuals, according to police.

Newt was booked at the Fulton County Jail for outstanding warrants and various weapons/firearms, drug trafficking, and participation in criminal street gang charges. Authorities said Newt’s extradition to San Francisco is pending the results of the investigation arising out of Fulton County.

“This arrest is the culmination of thorough and exhaustive police work between local, state, and

federal law enforcement agencies. It is a great example of our commitment to our community

that we will locate and arrest those responsible for these violent crimes – no matter how long it

takes,” SFPD said in a press release.

“The SFPD would like to thank all law enforcement agencies that helped bring Mr. Newt to

justice.”