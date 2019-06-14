A breakdown of BART’s approved $2.3B budget for next year

BART is planning to spend millions to hire more police officers, address homelessness, and update train station.

But they’re also planning fare hikes in the future.

The BART Board of Directors approved next year’s $2.3 billion budget.

The board’s president says the budget is designed to BART safer.

It includes hiring 19 new officers, and four unarmed fare inspectors.

BART is also keeping a January fare increase.

It comes out to an average of 22 cents per ride.

But the board also approved new fare increases for 2022, 2024, and 2026.

The $2.3 billion budget for next year includes about $947 million to pay the agency’s roughly 3,400 employees, and will also go toward:

New train cars ($262 million)

Repairing tracks and other structures ($201 million)

Additional police officers ($2.1 million)

Improving earthquake safety ($167 million)

