‘A crime against the entire community’: Martinez Junior High music instruments stolen

MARTINEZ (KRON) — When Connor Schwab went to get his baritone sax from inside the music room at Martinez Junior High Friday morning, it was nowhere to be found.

“It usually feels pretty safe in here, we have lots of fun,” he said. “I just got a little scared and was freaking out a little bit.”

“As we walked in, they said someones been in here and I said I think so too,” Julianne George said.

George is the instrumental music director and said they soon realized someone had broken in.

They took Schwab’s baritone sax, an alto sax, three amplifiers and an Eastman cello.

“It was horrifying because music in Martinez is kind of our life blood,” George said. “The citizens of Martinez purchased all these instruments for us.”

“It’s such a caring wonderful small community,” high school Music Director Sara Stafford said. “To hear this happened at the junior high was really saddening.”

Stafford said it affects her students too.

“She and I share all the instruments,” she said. “These are really specialized instruments. It’s not like flutes and clarinets that you can easily hide or get rid of.”

“It’s just crushing to know that somebody who lives here and knows this school and this place here came and took instruments,” Schwab said.

As Martinez PD investigates, the community is also trying to help find and replace the instruments lost.

“We have a great community and we are not going to be defined by the terrible actions of criminals,” George said.

“We wont let this tear us down,” Schwab said. “We’ll keep going.”

George said to order completely new instruments would take somewhere between four and six months for them to arrive.

She’s just holding out hope that whoever took them has a change of heart, and decides to return them.