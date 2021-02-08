Wild turkey sighting: Flock crosses Alameda street with police help

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Why did the turkeys cross the road?

An Alameda neighborhood is trying to figure this out.

Marika Tsargis, who works as an abandon vehicle technician with the Alameda Police Department, was there to help a group of turkeys cross safely in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave on Monday.

The start — and eventual end — of the turkey journey is unclear. But the roughly dozen birds were able to go on their way thanks to Tsargis.

She spoke to some residents who came to watch, and some told her they’ve seen one or two in their backyard. A group like this was a rare sight, however.

Other officers at the police department concurred that seeing more than a couple wild turkeys in the area was unusual.

According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, wild turkeys are a pretty common sight in the Bay Area as well as most of northern and central California.