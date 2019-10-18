A look at redevelopment plans for former Candlestick Park site

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It had a few names over the years, but those who live in San Francisco’s Bayview Heights neighborhood or took in games and concerts here on a regular basis affectionately remember Candlestick Park as “The Stick.”

The park survived the Loma Prieta Earthquake in 1989, the last year the venue hosted a World Series.

The San Francisco Giants moved to their new park at 24 Willie Mays Plaza after a decade later.

The San Francisco 49ers played their last game here in 2013, before relocating to Santa Clara.

The stick officially closed in 2014 and it took close to a year for crews to complete the demolition.

Now, what was once a San Francisco icon, at this point, remains a vacant lot.

Currently, developer, Five-Point, has plans to build 750,000 square feet of office, research and development space.

“This will be a tremendous development,” said Dr. Veronica Hunnicutt.

300,000 square feet of neighborhood and regional retail space and, in addition to a hotel, parks and performance venues.

Five-Point says it’ll construct more than 7,200 homes.

Some 35-percent of those units will be considered affordable housing.

“And that will mean, people who are of modest means will have an opportunity to get this housing,” Hunnicutt said.

Hunnicutt is chair of the mayor’s Hunters Point Shipyard Citizens Advisory Committee.

She’s working to ensure the community is represented by what’s eventually approved by the City and County of San Francisco and developed by Five-Point.

She understands patience may be running thin on the project, but is confident it will happen.

“We as members of the citizens advisory committee are going to be looking at everything that takes place to make sure this project becomes iconic, in and of itself,” she said.

The developers have not provided a timeline for when this project will be complete.

We do know that construction is expected to begin by 2022.

