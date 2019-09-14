A look at Shaun Livingston’s greatest moments as a Golden State Warrior

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 15: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(KRON) — “I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful,” former Golden State Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston said as he announced his retirement from the NBA Friday morning.

After 15 years in the league, the Illinois native took to social media to share the news.

Livingston spent the past five seasons with the Warriors, helping the Dubs make five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and win three championships.

The 6-foot-7 guard committed to play at Duke, but decided to jump to the NBA straight out of high school.

He entered the 2004 NBA Draft where the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the 4th overall pick.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with eight different teams, he landed in the Bay.

And well, the rest is history.

2014 – 2015 Season

On July 11, 2014, the Golden State Warriors sign Livingston to a reported three-year, $16 million contract.

A month later, he was ruled out for six to eight weeks after having surgery on the big toe of his right foot.

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 25: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on November 25, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

Livingston recovered just in time for the Dubs’ season opener as he made his Bay Area debut.

He was a crucial player coming off the bench for the team and their run to the 2015 NBA Championship.

2015 – 2016 Season

During the 2015-16 season, Livingston helped Golden State win an NBA record 73 games to pass the Chicago Bulls’ previous 72-win record.

And after an unfortunate circumstance following Stephen Curry’s injury, Livingston quickly went from the bench to the starting lineup.

It wasn’t so unfortunate after all.

The Warriors forced a Game 7 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit and defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

During Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Livingston scored a playoff career-high 20 points, leading the team to a 104-89 win.

OAKLAND, CA – MAY 01: Shaun Livingston #34 congratulates Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals for the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 01, 2016 in Oakland, California.

And as all Warriors fans try to forget, the team became a part of history — and not in the best way.

The Cavs forced a Game 7 where they defeated Golden State, making the Warriors the first team in NBA history to lose the championship after being up 3-1.

Not the year they wanted, but definitely opened up doors for Livingston.

2016 – 2017 Season

Following the nightmare ending to the previous season, Livingston and the Warriors bounced back during the 2016-17 season.

With lots of sought revenge likely on his mind, Livingston helped the Warriors win the 2017 NBA Championship after a 4-1 win over the Cavs.

2017 – 2018 Season

On July 25, 2017, Livingston decided to stay in the Bay and re-sign with the Warriors on a three-year $24 million contract.

Livingston was a huge part of Golden State’s consecutive NBA Championship titles.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with family after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals.

In the 2018 NBA Finals, the Warriors swept the Cavs in LeBron James’ final year with Cleveland.

2018 – 2019 Season

Livingston advanced Golden State to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

This time, against a new team.

After coming face-to-face with the Cavs for four back-to-back NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors got their turn.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors took the throne from the Warriors after winning a close 114-110 Game 6.

And as bittersweet as it was, all good things had to come to an end.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Shaun Livingston #34 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate the play against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Golden State waived Livingston on July 10, 2019.

Throughout his decade-and-a-half-long career, Livingston appeared in 833 regular-season games (191 starts) and averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds.