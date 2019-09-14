A look at Shaun Livingston’s greatest moments as a Golden State Warrior

(KRON) — “I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful,” former Golden State Warriors point guard Shaun Livingston said as he announced his retirement from the NBA Friday morning.
After 15 years in the league, the Illinois native took to social media to share the news.
Livingston spent the past five seasons with the Warriors, helping the Dubs make five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and win three championships.
The 6-foot-7 guard committed to play at Duke, but decided to jump to the NBA straight out of high school.
He entered the 2004 NBA Draft where the Los Angeles Clippers selected him with the 4th overall pick.
After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with eight different teams, he landed in the Bay.
And well, the rest is history.
2014 – 2015 Season
On July 11, 2014, the Golden State Warriors sign Livingston to a reported three-year, $16 million contract.
A month later, he was ruled out for six to eight weeks after having surgery on the big toe of his right foot.
Livingston recovered just in time for the Dubs’ season opener as he made his Bay Area debut.
He was a crucial player coming off the bench for the team and their run to the 2015 NBA Championship.
2015 – 2016 Season
During the 2015-16 season, Livingston helped Golden State win an NBA record 73 games to pass the Chicago Bulls’ previous 72-win record.
And after an unfortunate circumstance following Stephen Curry’s injury, Livingston quickly went from the bench to the starting lineup.
It wasn’t so unfortunate after all.
The Warriors forced a Game 7 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit and defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
During Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Livingston scored a playoff career-high 20 points, leading the team to a 104-89 win.
And as all Warriors fans try to forget, the team became a part of history — and not in the best way.
The Cavs forced a Game 7 where they defeated Golden State, making the Warriors the first team in NBA history to lose the championship after being up 3-1.
Not the year they wanted, but definitely opened up doors for Livingston.
2016 – 2017 Season
Following the nightmare ending to the previous season, Livingston and the Warriors bounced back during the 2016-17 season.
With lots of sought revenge likely on his mind, Livingston helped the Warriors win the 2017 NBA Championship after a 4-1 win over the Cavs.
2017 – 2018 Season
On July 25, 2017, Livingston decided to stay in the Bay and re-sign with the Warriors on a three-year $24 million contract.
Livingston was a huge part of Golden State’s consecutive NBA Championship titles.
In the 2018 NBA Finals, the Warriors swept the Cavs in LeBron James’ final year with Cleveland.
2018 – 2019 Season
Livingston advanced Golden State to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.
This time, against a new team.
After coming face-to-face with the Cavs for four back-to-back NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors got their turn.
Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors took the throne from the Warriors after winning a close 114-110 Game 6.
And as bittersweet as it was, all good things had to come to an end.
Golden State waived Livingston on July 10, 2019.
Throughout his decade-and-a-half-long career, Livingston appeared in 833 regular-season games (191 starts) and averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds.