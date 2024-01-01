(KRON) – A sideshow in Vallejo resulted in three torched vehicles on New Year’s Eve.

Vallejo Police Department was notified of a sideshow at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street by several residents around 2:43 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the callers reported hundreds of cars participated in the sideshow. There were also reports of individuals shooting firearms and setting off fireworks at the sideshow.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a “large” sideshow. According to police, three vehicles were engulfed in flames. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office assisted Vallejo officers in intervening with the sideshow.

The Vallejo Fire Department responded and extinguished the multiple fires.

According to Vallejo PD, individuals participating in sideshow activity risk their vehicles being impounded for 30 days and incurring various fees from the impound lot. The participants can also face being under arrest.