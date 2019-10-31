‘A public safety issue’: Cell sites fail in Marin County during PG&E shutoffs

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — In the state, Marin County had the highest percentage of cell sites go down during the weekend public safety power shutoffs.

Some 57-percent of cell sites were out of service.

Over the weekend in novato and lasting for several days, Alexander Adams says electronic communication was impossible.

“Around my area, I used to get just a few bars, you know, but during the outage, I got nothing and I had to go all the way up on top of a hill in my neighborhood to get a single bar,” he said.

And although depending on their cell carriers, some residents never lost cell service.

“I was pleasantly surprised, but it all worked out in a positive manner,” said another resident Joyel Brown.

The majority of Marin County struggled with their cell phones.

The Federal Communications Commission says 57-percent of Marin County’s cell sites lost power when PG&E de-energized lines during the last public safety power shutoff.

“The back-up battery on a cellphone tower — the life of that varies. It could be upwards of a couple of days, it could be more like 12 hours. We’ve also heard statistics of only four hours. We don’t have data on which towers have what life span,” said Marin County Spokesperson Laine Hendricks.

Hendricks says although cell phone carriers are not required to install back-up batteries or generators on their towers, some do.

“We’re hopeful that these cell phone carriers will make the necessary investments and the infrastructure that these back-up batteries could last multiple days, or they look into opportunities for generator power, whether that be solar generators or otherwise,” she said.

Unfortunately, it appears there is no quick fix to the problem as more power shutoffs loom.

“No cell service, no power. You know, it was pretty hard for us,” said resident Peter Crowley.

Another Marin County residents says it comes down to public safety.

“It’s kind of a public safety issue actually. Because if the fires are expanding and moving really quickly, you need quick access to information and everyone’s primary access to information now is with their phones ad we need cell towers. It’s kind of obvious if you ask me,” said Randy Kintzley.

A popular opinion shared by many in Marin County.

