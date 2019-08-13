Half a million in items stolen from A-Rod’s car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police continue to search for the thief or thieves behind the car break-in which took place a few blocks from Oracle Park on Sunday after Alex Rodriguez and some of his co-workers at ESPN were having dinner.

Video released shows the SUV with some of its windows shattered.

The thieves made off with about $500,000 worth of jewelry, laptops, cameras, and other items.

Because of A-Rod’s fame and the amount of items stolen, the case is once again highlighting San Francisco’s car burglary epidemic to the nation.

Each day, more than approximately 62 cars are broken into – that’s 1,900 a month.

Areas where the most break-ins happen include Golden Gate Park, the Palace of Fine Arts, and Lombard Street.

