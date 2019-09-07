‘Just a villain all over the news’: AB posts video of alleged phone call with Jon Gruden

OAKLAND (KRON) — Just when we thought we wouldn’t be hearing Antonio Brown’s name until Monday — he proved us wrong.

The Oakland Raiders wide-receiver posted a video to YouTube Friday evening, just hours after publicly addressing the media.

“THIS IS MY LIFE. AIN’T NO MORE GAMES,” the video is titled.

The video presents what seems to be the audio of a phone call with head coach Jon Gruden.

“What the hell is going on?” Gruden asked Brown to start the video.

“Just a villain all over the news man,” Brown replied.

We then hear a series of reporters and analysts putting their two cents in about Brown, saying mostly negative things.

“You’re not a villain,” Gruden said. “You’re the most misunderstood f—— human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”

Just six hours prior to the release of the video, Brown non-directly addressed the so-called scuffle with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

Although he didn’t directly mention the alleged argument, he made it clear he was here to stay.

“I brought you here because you’re my favorite guy,” Gruden said in the video. “I’ve never seen a guy work harder. I don’t know where you are in your life right now off the field, all I know is you got a lot of things going.”

AB’s time with the Raiders has been short but nothing less than interesting.

It seems to always be something new, and as Gruden says, Brown is always “in the spotlight”.

“There’s a lot of people that have an opinion about you,” he said. “Whether it be good or bad, you’re in the spotlight all the time.”

Towards the end of the video with an Oakland sign on screen, and the Oakland Coliseum in sight… AB answered a question almost everyone is wondering.

“Do you want to be a Raider or not?”

“Man, I’ve been trying to be a Raider since day one,” Brown responded. “I’ve been f—— working my ass off harder than anyone. I don’t know why its a question of me being a Raider. It’s like — do you guys want me to be a Raider?”

With Oakland’s regular-season opener less than 72 hours away, the anticipation increases while we wait and see if Brown will be putting on a Raiders helmet or not.

“Please stop this s— and just play football,” Gruden said. “How hard is that? You’re a great football player. Just play football.”

As the video shows visuals of AB with his family, he responds.

“I’m more than just a football player man, I’m a real person,” he said. “It ain’t about the football, I know I can do that. I show you guys that on the daily.”

The finals words are said during the almost two-minute video.

“This is my life, ain’t no more games,” Brown said.

The video has been for about an hour and a half and brought in nearly 25,000 views, 3,400 likes and 1,800 dislikes.