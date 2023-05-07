(KRON) — Apurva Panchal, a chef at Rooh, joins KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to showcase the spirit of Indian cuisine.
Rooh is a Bay Area Michelin-guide recognized restaurant based in San Francisco and Palo Alto.
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) — Apurva Panchal, a chef at Rooh, joins KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to showcase the spirit of Indian cuisine.
Rooh is a Bay Area Michelin-guide recognized restaurant based in San Francisco and Palo Alto.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now