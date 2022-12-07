SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Aaron Judge will remain a Yankee, according to Associated Press reports, which state the 30-year-old outfielder will return to the New York ball club on a $260 million, nine-year contract.

The AP is citing “a person familiar with the deal,” as it has not yet been announced.

Judge’s $40 million per season contract is the third-largest in baseball history.

There’d been some speculation Judge would sign with the San Francisco Giants. Jon Heyman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post tweeted yesterday that “Judge appears headed to Giants,” then took the tweet down and apologized.