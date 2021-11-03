Aaron Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated: Here are (stricter) NFL protocols for players like him

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

The reigning NFL MVP will miss Sunday’s showdown on the road against Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, what might have been a bigger surprise is the fact that Rodgers is unvaccinated, according to the NFL Network.

Rodgers said in August he has been “immunized,” but the protocols the three-time MVP must go through indicate otherwise.

The NFL has different protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players who are infected with COVID-19, according to COVID-related rules released by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

This is not applicable to coaches and staff to the same extent because the league mandates all of them get vaccinated.

The NFL Players Association grants players the option to either take the vaccine or not. However, the league has mandate stricter protocols for those who did not receive the shot.

Protocols for vaccinated versus unvaccinated players

Unvaccinated players like Rodgers must quarantine for 10 days before they can return to the team — assuming they no longer show symptoms.

They will also have to quarantine for five days if they have close contact with the infected player.

These are the same protocols from 2020 before the vaccine was available.

On the contrary, vaccinated players can return as soon as two days if they present two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart — given there are no symptoms.

If the infected vaccinated player cannot present two negative tests in that time frame, he may return after 10 days.

There is no quarantine required for vaccinated individuals who are deemed to have close contact with the infected player.

Potential competitive advantage for vaccinated players

There is a significant competitive advantage for vaccinated players based on this season’s COVID-19 protocols.

In the 10 days an unvaccinated player is out, he can miss up to two games if there is a Thursday night game scheduled within that time frame.

A vaccinated player can possibly get infected during the week, test negative twice within 24 hours apart, and come back to play the upcoming Sunday game.

It’s a huge competitive advantage if a superstar player goes through a vaccinated player’s protocols and potentially not miss a game.

Hypothetically, a vaccinated Rodgers could have been infected with COVID-19 Wednesday, test negative Thursday, test negative again on Friday, and return to the team in time for a Sunday game.

But that’s not the case.

Instead, the Packers (7-1) will have to travel to defending AFC champions Chiefs (4-4) and start second-year quarterback Jordan Love who has never started an NFL game.

Other COVID protocols and rules in NFL memo

Players who had a previous COVID-19 infection are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have had at least one dose of an approved vaccine

Unlike the 2020 season, teams with a COVID outbreak will not have the option to postpone games if enough players are infected with the virus. The team infected with have to forfeit the game and its opponent will be awarded with a win.

That is unlikely to happen because 94.1% of NFL players are vaccinated as of Oct. 21, according to the latest report sent out by the league.

30 of 32 NFL teams have an overall vaccination rate of over 95% percent.

The NFL’s full memo of COVID rules and protocols can be found here.