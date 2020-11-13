Abandoned building on fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to an abandoned building at 1899 Dennison Street in Oakland.

@OaklandFireLive on Twitter reported the large fire shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to the Oakland Fire Department, the building was tagged as “unsafe to occupy” in August 2020.

According to the city notice stapled to the building’s door, “The premises has been declared a public nuisance and shall remain vacant and shall not be entered or re-occupied.”

The fire department has not yet mentioned any potential causes.

We have #OFD crews responding to a fire at an abandoned building at 1899 Dennison Street. This is in an area between Coast Guard Island and Union Point Park among Embarcadero. More information to follow. https://t.co/AeJz8VlmtI pic.twitter.com/AQ3ustX3uD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 13, 2020

This story will be updated.