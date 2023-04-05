(KRON) — An abandoned French bulldog that was found emaciated in Pleasanton earlier this year has found a forever home, the Pleasanton Police Department announced in a social media post. In the post, Pleasanton PD said they wanted to share the Frenchie’s story in honor of Animal Cruelty Prevention Month.

The story began back in February, police said, when they received reports of a stray dog. When officers located the animal, they immediately saw it was severely emaciated and rushed it to a local veterinarian. The vet determined it was severely emaciated and that it had starved for possibly three weeks or longer, officers said.

Photo: Pleasanton PD

The dog required several days of around-the-clock medical care due to its poor condition, officers said. Animal Services Officer Frankie Ayers decided to care for the French bulldog temporarily, feeding the dog every three to four hours and slowly reintroducing it to adequate nutrition, without causing it to seize.

The dog made a remarkable recovery within a few days and was taken to a local rescue for adoption, according to police.

“We are happy to report this sweet Frenchie has since found its forever home with a loving family,” police said. “If you witness any instances of animal abuse, please report it immediately. Help take a stance against animal cruelty.”