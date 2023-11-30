(KRON) — Four German Shepard puppies were found abandoned in a box at the store, the Hayward Police Department announced Thursday on Facebook. HPD officers responded after hours to an unnamed grocery store.

The officers elected not to drop off the puppies at an after-hours shelter because of the cold weather conditions. Police say was 39 degrees at the time. HPD said officers, dispatchers and jailers helped with bathing and feeding the puppies.

Animal Services later took the puppies to its shelter. As of Thursday night, some of the puppies have found homes, according to HPD. However, police say Hayward Animal Shelter is full of animals available for adoption.

More information about adoption can be found at Hayward Animal Service’s website.