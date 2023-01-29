SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A fire broke out in an abandoned warehouse causing over a hundred thousand dollars in damages Saturday night in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Shortly before midnight, multiple calls of a fire at 1235 Central Avenue were reported to SRPD with smoke visible from a mile away. The first engine arrived within four minutes and firefighters found an abandoned metal warehouse under a large amount of fire, officials said.

Additional engines assisted with the fire and within 45 minutes it was under control. Crews remained on scene for two hours and determined that there were no individuals inside, however there was evidence homeless individuals had been occupying the warehouse, SRFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages are estimated at $150,000.