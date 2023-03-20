1-year-old toddler Caspian Tamulevich last seen Friday evening in the area of the 200 block of Ashbury Street (San Francisco Police Department).

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A young boy reported missing Friday evening in San Francisco was found on Monday in Daly City, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two-year-old Caspian Tamulevich was found with his mother, Chelsea, who does not have custody rights over Caspian.

SFPD first learned of Caspian’s disappearance Friday at about 6:54 p.m. An employee at a residential facility on the 200 block of Ashbury Street said Chelsea Tamulevich left the facility with Caspian at about 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, Daly City police officers located Chelsea and Caspian on the 2800 block of Geneva Avenue, SFPD said. Both appeared to be in good health.

Police said a court order did not give Chelsea custody rights over Caspian, and she was not allowed to leave the facility with him. She was listed as a child abduction suspect by SFPD.

SFPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco District Attorney’s Child Abduction Unit at (628) 652-4345.

Note: SFPD listed Caspian’s age as 1 year old. However, a family member told KRON4 he is actually two years old.