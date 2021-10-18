About 100 cats, dogs safely removed from Danville property

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa Animal Services located about 100 animals after responding to reported hoarding activity in Danville on Friday.

On Saturday, the animal services posted to Facebook saying about 70 to 75 dogs and about 25 cats were found and with the help of other animal services, the majority of the animals were safely removed.

They were medically evaluated and sheltered, officials say.

More than 40 animals were taken to ARF, East Bay SPCA, and Berkeley Humane shelters. 32 dogs and five cats were sheltered at the Contra Costa Animal Services.

CCAS officials reported that six dogs were euthanized ‘due to their medical condition.’

The other dogs and cats are being cared for at the shelters and are in stable condition.

Animal service team members went back to the property on Saturday to assess the rest of the animals.

No other details have been released at this time.