About 100 people arrested, guns confiscated during first night of Oakland curfew

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Around 100 people were arrested during the first night of the curfew in Oakland.

Police say among those arrested were people alleged of committing various crimes.

Some guns were also confiscated. However, there is controversy surrounding the actual time the curfew was enforced.

Police photos show what they say people being detained for allegedly violating the first night of the curfew in Oakland.

“I think the curfew did help,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Ray Kelly said. “It was definitely a change in the tempo with the new curfew order in affect last night, definitely saw a decrease in the criminal activity, the looting, and some of the the other criminal activity that was going on the last several days.”

The first night of curfew did not go down without controversy.

Oakland police say these people were arrested after they were given multiple orders to disperse.

However, there are multiple posts on social media accusing police of arresting people before the 8 o’clock curfew.

A tweet says the Youth Organized March in Oakland was tear gassed by OPD before the curfew.

“No that’s not true. You can’t arrest someone for a curfew violation before the curfew. We didn’t arrest people outside the curfew,” Kelly said.

Sgt. Kelly describes using the tear gas not to disperse the crowd but as a means of self defense.

“After the very peaceful protest a different element within that crowd chose to throw molotov cocktails, explosives, bricks and rocks. We had to protect that area at that time because the officers were under attack,” Kelly said.

A statement from the organizers of the youth lead march reads in part:

“Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf declared an 8 p.m. curfew for the city. The crowd, which had already commenced their nonviolent action, was now declared criminal by the system it was attempting to resist, simply for marching peacefully down the street.”

