STANFORD (KRON) – If you have an appointment today within the Stanford hospital system today, it’s best you call ahead.

The nurses and their union did give their bosses ample warning that they would go on strike if a deal wasn’t reached by today.

That gave the hospital time to find replacement nurses — but finding 5,000 might be too difficult to cover

The nurses say they’re overworked and underpaid and they’re looking for a better work environment for themselves.

Stanford told KRON4 that “a union work stoppage is a serious event that is disruptive to our patients, families, and collogues. The impact can be deep, long lasting and costly. We have worked diligently to reach a mutually acceptable contract agreement and have made meaningful progress at the bargaining table so far.”

Kathy Stromberg of the Stanford nurses union said, in response, that “we wouldn’t be out here if we found something we can find acceptable. … They have problems and they need to fix them. We are wanting to fix them with the hospital but we have a fundamental disagreement that there is a problem at all.”

Negotiators are back at the bargaining table tomorrow.