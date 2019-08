ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – About half the guns used in crimes in Alameda County are not registered, according to a new study.

Less than 10% of the guns were registered to the person who committed the crime.

The District Attorney’s office released the report, which covers the past 6 years.

District Attorney Nancy O’Malley says the data helps them understand the epidemic of gun violence in Alameda County, in California, and across the country.

