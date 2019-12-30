AC Transit fares increasing in 2020

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – The San Leandro BART station is just one AC Transit stop where customers will have to pay 50 more cents to ride the bus starting Wednesday, Jan. 1.

More than 14,000 people depend on the Alameda Contra Costa Transit District.

Adults paying with cash will pay $2.50 and youth, seniors, and disabled passengers will pay $1.25.

Adults with Clipper cards will pay 25 cents less than that.

Concerning Transbay fares, adults will soon pay $6 and youth, seniors, and disabled passengers will pay $3.

Clipper cardholders will pay $3.

About 93% of riders use Transbay for work purposes, with most passengers riding into San Francisco.

AC Transit officials say the increase is needed to pay for a five-year plan aiming to ease the overcrowding and reduce congestion on the Bay Bridge.

AC Transit is coming up on the second year of this plan and have already added 78 double-decker buses and more trips to popular Transbay routes.

This is the first of two base fare increases.

The next one will be 50 cents starting in 2022.

