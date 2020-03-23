AC Transit is now free indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Beginning Monday, March 23, AC Transit will no longer be accepting fares.

That’s right – AC Transit buses will be free until further notice.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said AC Transit will be implementing rear-door boarding on all buses with multiple doors.

Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing measures.

Passengers requiring ADA ramps may still continue to use the front door for boarding.

Latest Stories: