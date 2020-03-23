Live Now
AC Transit is now free indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Beginning Monday, March 23, AC Transit will no longer be accepting fares.

That’s right – AC Transit buses will be free until further notice.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said AC Transit will be implementing rear-door boarding on all buses with multiple doors.

Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing measures.

Passengers requiring ADA ramps may still continue to use the front door for boarding.

