OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) and Oakland International Airport said on Thursday that they would be requiring masks starting on June 3. The announcements came the same day Alameda County reinstated its mask requirement in most indoor public settings.

AC Transit’s mask rule applies to anyone boarding, riding and exiting AC Transit bus lines. The airport’s mandate applies to everyone older than two years. Masks had previously been voluntary in both places.

AC Transit cited an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as a reason for reinstating its mandate. The Alameda County Health Officer said COVID-19 cases have soared past last summer’s delta wave.

“Our transit district has relied on guidance from federal, state, and county public health departments and

their officers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” AC Transit said. “And we continue to follow their trusted guidance in the ongoing efforts to safeguard our riders and employees from the transmission of coronavirus.”

AC Transit will continue to provide face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers at the entrance of its buses. They are offered at no cost.