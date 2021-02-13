AC Transit offering free shuttles to Oakland vaccination site

OAKLAND (BCN) – The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announced on Friday it will offer fare-free shuttles to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The fare-free shuttle lines will begin on Monday will operate seven days per week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first vaccine shuttle will operate every 15 minutes directly from Coliseum BART to the vaccination site. Riders of bus lines 45, 46L, 73, 90 and 98 will also connect to the vaccine shuttle at Coliseum BART. Riders are reminded to look for the head-sign Vaccine Shuttle/BART-Coliseum for the correct shuttle.

The second shuttle will operate every 20 minutes starting at the Eastmont Transit Center and will stop at Coliseum BART before heading to the vaccine site. Riders of bus lines Tempo 1T, 40, 45, 57, 73, 90, 98 and NL will also be able to connect to the vaccine shuttle. Riders are reminded to look for the head-sign Vaccine Shuttle/Eastmont-BART-Coliseum for the correct shuttle.

All AC Transit bus lines require riders to wear facemasks while waiting at stops and at all times while onboard. Free onboard facemasks and hand sanitizer are available to riders.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

