AC Transit plows into Oakland home after being hit by stolen car: CHP

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A stolen car crashed into an AC Transit Bus which then crashed into an Oakland home on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:05 p.m., CHP received reports of a stolen silver Toyota that CHP officers from Contra Costa County were chasing.

The car drove through multiple areas and ended up in Oakland, officials said.

An Oakland helicopter spotted the pursuit and assisted.

Authorities said that at one point, the stolen car and CHP patrol cars were driving up to 70 miles per hour through streets.

Oakland police alerted CHP officers that the car hit an AC Transit Bus causing the bus to crash into a home.

CHP reported three people on the bus suffered minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

Four people in the stolen car were detained and taken to a hospital for treatment — One suffered major injuries.

More details will be released as police continue to investigate.