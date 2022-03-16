OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The deadline for all Alameda -Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Thursday.

In December 2021, AC Transit Board of Directors voted that employees, Board officers, and Board Directors are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 without a testing option.

“Our Board of Directors wants to ensure a healthier workforce and build a safer workplace, and through its vote, believes the COVID-19 vaccines provide our transit district a critical path forward,” said AC Transit General Manager Michael Hursh.

AC Transit personnel were mandated to receive one of the three FDA authorized vaccines within a 60-day implementation period, which began on January 12.

Implementation of the Vaccine Requirement followed weeks of discussions with employee unions to finetune processes, regulations, and compliance requirements.

According to AC Transit, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement does permit exemptions for sincerely held religious beliefs and medical conditions.

However, personnel who decline the vaccine or an exemption will be issued a notice of intent to terminate as early as Friday, March 18.

“As a result, AC Transit wishes to notify our communities and riders that a reduction in our frontline workforce could affect service,” AC Transit said in a press release.

“We will take advanced measures to avoid any cancellation of service.”

If service modifications are required, riders will be alerted of delays or the temporary suspension of low-use bus lines if needed.

In keeping with established policies, AC Transit will provide resources to support the bus lines in greatest demand, including those lines critical to riders in under-resourced communities

AC Transit said with the deadline approaching — proof of vaccinations continues to flow into AC Transit’s administrative offices.

Currently, more than 80% of employees have reported being vaccinated.

“We are encouraged by the lifting of restrictions by public health officials,” said Hursh. “Nevertheless, recovery for public transit, will not be as simple as the transition from the term pandemic to endemic.



“Instead, AC Transit’s pandemic recovery will involve a multitude of considerations, including retirements, new hiring and training, and funding support from our state and federal lawmakers. As a result, our recovery will be slower and executed in timed phases.”