OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District has adopted a voluntary face mask policy on all bus lines, effective at 12:00 a.m., April 20. The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Transportation Safety Administration, citing a recent federal court decision, have reversed onboard face mask mandates for public transit nationwide.

“Based on recent facemask updates by these trusted agencies, AC Transit is now adopting the voluntary use of facemasks onboard all bus lines,” said the transit authority in a press release. “Our voluntary facemask policy takes effect at midnight Tuesday, April 20.”

AC Transit Media Affairs Manager Robert Lyles confirmed the policy shift in a statement sent to KRON4, saying “as a result of these changes, AC Transit is now adopting the voluntary use of facemasks onboard all bus lines, yet strongly recommends our riders continue to wear masks on our system.”

Following a federal judge in Florida striking down the CDC’s mandate on Monday, the TSA announced it would no longer be enforcing the federal government’s mask mandate for travel. While AC Transit will soon suspend its mask requirement, several other Bay Area transit authorities are maintaining their mask mandates for the time being, including the San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority.