AC Transit to expand service in advance of school, business reopenings

(BCN) – AC Transit will expand its service schedule systemwide next week in anticipation of Bay Area residents returning to schools and offices, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

The service expansion, set to begin Sunday, includes resuming supplementary bus service to schools in Alameda and Contra Costa counties as well as select Transbay bus lines, Early Bird Express bus lines and overnight 800 bus lines.

AC Transit officials said they expect to further increase service over the next 18 months in anticipation of ridership increases. Average weekday ridership has already increased from 59,200 per day in March to 70,500 per day at the end of July.

“We were slowed by the pandemic but never stopped rolling,” AC Transit General Manager Michael Hursh said in a statement. “We knew onboard daily were essential workers who needed safe and reliable connections to and from frontline jobs.”

A full list of the bus service changes that will go into effect Sunday can be found at https://www.actransit.org/article/service-changes-effective-august-8-2021.

All riders are required by federal mandate to wear a face covering while onboard public transit. Riders will have access to free face coverings and hand sanitizer on all AC Transit bus lines.

AC Transit is an Oakland-based public transit agency serving the western portions of Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the East Bay, and it also operates Transbay routes across San Francisco Bay to San Francisco and selected areas in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.