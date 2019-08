OAKLAND (KRON) – An early morning accident on southbound Interstate-880 in Oakland was blocking traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 6:41 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

The accident was first reported at 5:11 a.m. near the 98th Avenue East onramp.

No other details have been released at this time.

