SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A globally-acclaimed Japanese artist has opened up a new exhibit at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. Takashi Murakami’s first solo exhibition in the Bay Area opened on Friday, the artist posted on Instagram.

The “Murakami: Monsterized” exhibit will be open from Sept. 15 until Feb. 12, 2024.

“The larger-than-life paintings and sculptures in ‘Murakami: Monsterized’ use monsters as a central motif to address the complicated nature of the world around us,” the Asian Art Museum said on its website.

Tickets, which range from $29-$35, can be purchased for a 30-minute timeslot to check out the art. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dates for when you can check out the exhibit vary.

Murakami, 61, has over 2 million followers on Instagram. He is one of the most widely-known artists from Japan. The Tokyo-based artist has collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a number of handbag designs.

Much of Murakami’s work draws inspiration from anime and manga. The Asian Art Museum released a video previewing what audeinces can expect from this art show.

The Asian Art Museum is located at 200 Larkin St. in Civic Center. You can check out more information about the exhibit by clicking HERE.