(KRON) — Days after its owner announced on social media that it had been vandalized, a popular Oakland BBQ spot was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday morning. One day earlier, on Monday, Matt Horn, owner of Horn Barbecue in West Oakland, wrote a lengthy Instagram post that showed the popular restaurant defaced with graffiti.

In his post, Horn said that in addition to the graffiti, there was an attempted break-in to the restaurant’s trailer.

“To you cowardly individuals responsible for this, hear me clearly: you are nothing more than filth that plagues our beautiful city,” Horn wrote. “Your actions are a pathetic display of disrespect and ignorance attacking not just our business but the very fabric of our community in which you inhabit.”

On Tuesday, the Oakland Fire Department received a call at 4:19 a.m. reporting a fire at the restaurant. Crews arrived on the scene three minutes later.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

The initial call was for a single-story restaurant in the rear. The fire was contained in about 20 minutes, firefighters said. The incident was under control by 5:03 a.m.

Video from inside the restaurant showed its interior nearly gutted from the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation, and Oakland FD is working with the restaurant’s owners and witnesses to determine what might have caused the fire. No injuries were reported, and no one was on the scene when crews arrived, OFD said.

Officials have given no word on whether the fire was connected to the graffiti incident.

Horn Barbecue is an acclaimed East Bay barbecue restaurant that’s been acknowledged by Michelin.