Accused Chinese spy living in Bay Area to appear in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The East Bay man charged with being a Chinese spy is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Edward Peng was arrested at his home in Hayward last Friday, accused of turning over classified U.S. information to China.

Surveillance video released by the Justice Department appears to show Peng completing one of those dead-drops.

A double agent working with U.S. authorities helped catch Peng.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

