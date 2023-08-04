SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly opened fire at a San Francisco nightclub and shot three people this summer, prosecutors said Friday.

Salvador Rodriguez, 42, of San Francisco, was arraigned in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Two men and one woman were shot at Stratos Night Club in the Ingleside neighborhood on June 10 just before midnight, investigators and city leaders said.

“The Ocean Avenue night club shooting was horrifying,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “These types of violent acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Brazen shootings like the one that Mr. Rodriguez is accused of will be prosecuted vigorously by my office on behalf of the victims and city residents who just want to feel safe in their own neighborhoods.”

At the time of the shooting, Rodriguez was on felony probation for a previous assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

San Francisco police officers arrested Rodriguez on July 27 on County Center Drive in Redwood City. He is currently being held in jail without bail.

Rodriguez’s next court date is set for August 16 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted of all charges, he will face 44 years to life in state prison.