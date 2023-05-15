The Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose is seen. (Image by KRON4 / Amy Larson)

(KRON) — A man accused of molesting a child in San Jose died in his jail cell over the weekend, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The 74-year-old man was alone in his cell when deputies found him unresponsive at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. Deputies assigned to the Santa Clara County Mail Jail performed CPR on the inmate. He was declared dead at 2:55 p.m.

“Preliminary information shows no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances leading to the death,” Sgt. Russell Davis wrote.

The inmate’s name was not released on Monday. He was booked into jail three years ago for multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, Davis said. The charges stemmed from a San Jose Police Department investigation.

The in-custody death incident will be further investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.