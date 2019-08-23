Accused serial child molester arrested for second time in Menlo Park

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A man accused of being a serial child molester has been arrested for the second time in a matter of a month.

Police say the second arrest is the result of more alleged victims coming forward

59-year-old Randolph Haldeman has been arrested for 20 counts of sexual crimes against minors.

The victims ages range from 6 to 16-years-old.

Charges include oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance and forcible lewd act upon a child.

Haldeman was arrested Wednesday at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park.

This is where the six victims tell police the sexual assaults occurred.

A neighbor who asked not to reveal his identity told KRON4 Haldeman was known as the swim team photographer at a local recreation center

“You just don’t look at somebody who has been in your neighborhood for 30 years as a child molester,” the neighbor said.

The alleged crimes were committed between 1987 and as recent as 2015.

The investigation began in January of this year.

Haldeman was out on $250,000 bail after being arrested in July resulting from the first three victims that came forward.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Rosemary Blankswade says media reports of that arrest prompted six additional victims to contact police.

“The important part is that these juveniles were brave enough to come forward and now we can get them the justice that they deserve and the justice that they need,” she said.

After Haldeman’s second arrest his bail has been increased to $5 million.

Investigators say they believe there are more potential victims out there.

They are asking anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or if their children may have been around him, to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

